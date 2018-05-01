First Trailer for Powerful, Modern Racism Drama 'Monsters and Men'

"What do the police want with you?" Neon has released the first trailer for an indie drama titled Monsters and Men, from writer/director Reinaldo Marcus Green, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a modern look at racism, from all different sides, telling three distinct stories set in/around New York City (where Green was born and raised). One story follows a kid who gets in trouble when he films the police shooting an unarmed black man on the street, the next story follows a black police officer dealing with racism, and the last follows a kid with major league baseball prospects deciding whether to become an activist against his family's wishes. The ensemble cast features John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rob Morgan, Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Cara Buono. It's a very powerful, stirring film with a lot to say about society today.

Here's the first official trailer for Reinaldo Marcus Green's Monsters and Men, direct from YouTube:

When young father Manny (Anthony Ramos) witnesses the police shooting of an unarmed black man, the tight-knit community of Bed-Stuy is pushed to the brink in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Sundance Award-winning portrait of race, family and consequence. Monsters and Men is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, a native of New York City who is 1/2 Puerto Rican and 1/2 African American, making his feature directorial debut after directing & producing a number of short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in competition, where it won a Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature. Neon will release Green's Monsters and Men in select theaters later this fall - an exact release date is still not set. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?