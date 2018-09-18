Official Trailer for Repulsive Documentary 'Caniba' About Cannibalism

"I can't stomach this anymore. It's too much." Grasshopper Film has debuted the full trailer for a chilling, disgusting, fascinating documentary titled Caniba, which premiered at the Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals last year - finally getting an official release this year. It's the latest film from the directors of Leviathan and Somniloquies. The controversial documentary is an intimate portrait of Japanese cannibal Issei Sagawa. It's described as "a film that reflects on the discomforting significance of cannibalistic desire in human existence through the prism of one Japanese man, Issei Sagawa, and his mysterious relationship with his brother, Jun Sagawa." This is a very hard film to watch, and there were many walkouts at festival screenings last year, because many may not be able to stomach it at all. Don't eat before watching the trailer.

In 1981, the young Japanese Issei Sagawa murdered a Dutch student in Paris and ate part of his body. Declared as mentally ill, he did not face a normal trial, and after spending two years in a French clinic, he returned to Japan. There he wrote a book, published a manga about his crime and even appeared in pornography. In an attempt to unravel the dark motives that led him to cannibalism, the anthropologists and filmmakers Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, perform in Caniba, his third full-length film, an atypical and sensory portrait of Sagawa, who more than 35 years of the events in Paris, lives suffering from a paralysis that keeps him partially immobilized. Caniba is directed by filmmakers Lucien Castaing-Taylor & Verena Paravel, both of the docs Leviathan and Somniloquies previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, plus the Toronto, Vancouver, and New York Film Festivals. Grasshopper Film will release Caniba in select US theaters (here) starting October 19th this fall. Anyone?