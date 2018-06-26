Official Trailer for Restored Re-Release of Tarkovsky's 'Andrei Rublev'

"Through our sins, evil has assumed human form." Janus Films has debuted a new trailer for a restoration re-release of the acclaimed classic Andrei Rublev, the fourth film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky. It didn't open in America until 1973, despite premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 1969. The film tells the story of a renowned icon painter, played by Anatoliy Solonitsyn, in medieval Russia, "one of Tarkovsky's most revered films, an arresting meditation on art, faith, and endurance." The Criterion Collection will be putting this out on DVD/Blu-ray in the fall, but before than the film will hit select theaters nationwide throughout late August and September. The director's preferred 185-minute cut will be shown in cinemas, for those who are dedicated fans and want to see this on the big screen - a rare opportunity for a work as profound as this.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for the restored re-release of Andrei Tarkovsky's Andrei Rublev, on Vimeo:

Tracing the life of a renowned icon painter, the second feature by Andrei Tarkovsky vividly conjures the murky world of medieval Russia. This dreamlike and remarkably tactile film follows Andrei Rublev as he passes through a series of poetically linked scenes-snow falls inside an unfinished church, naked pagans stream through a thicket during a torchlit ritual, a boy oversees the clearing away of muddy earth for the forging of a gigantic bell-gradually emerging as a man struggling mightily to preserve his creative and religious integrity. Andrei Rublev is directed by iconic Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, who made this film (his fourth feature) in 1966. It later premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1969 where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, but didn't open in the US until 1973. Janus Films will release Tarkovsky's Andrei Rublev in select theaters starting August 24th - for more info, visit their official website. Who wants to see this film?