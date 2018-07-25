MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Ricky D'Ambrose's Mystery 'Notes on an Appearance'

by
July 25, 2018
Source: YouTube

Notes on an Appearance Trailer

"There's much to be cleared up, for the record, and a good deal of intellectual rehabilitation was in store." Grasshopper Film has released an official trailer for a film titled Notes on an Appearance, a mysterious experimental thriller from filmmaker Ricky D'Ambrose (University People) about a missing person. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at New Directors/New Films, and the Sarasota, Montclair, and Melbourne Film Festival. The highly intellectual film has been described as, "like a quirkier Bresson, without the Catholic ennui." Notes on an Appearance stars Bingham Bryan, Keith Poulson, Tallie Medel, and Madeleine James. This seems like something only for the most die-hard cinephiles out there, not for mainstream audiences. But worth a look anyway if you're curious about it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ricky D'Ambrose's Notes on an Appearance, from YouTube:

Notes on an Appearance Poster

A young man's disappearance is at the center of an enigmatic, haunted film set inside New York City apartments, subway stations, bookstores, and cafés as the supporters of an elusive political theorist embark on a covert program of indiscriminate violence and censure. But Todd and Madeleine, who search for the missing David, soon enter the company of strangers promising diversion and intrigue, and the reasons for David’s disappearance become much less preoccupying — and less meaningful. Notes on an Appearance is both written & directed by American filmmaker Ricky D'Ambrose, of the film University People previously and numerous shorts. This initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Grasshopper Film will release D'Ambrose's Notes on an Appearance in select US theaters on August 17th.

