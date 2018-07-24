Official Trailer for Rockin' New Joan Jett Documentary 'Bad Reputation'

"I'm lucky I'm still here… We had to fight on!" Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for a documentary titled Bad Reputation, a profile of rock star Joan Jett of The Runaways (and much more). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and also played at other festivals including Montclair, San Francisco, Sydney, Melbourne, and a few others this year. Made by an extreme sports junkie and music video director who has moved into feature documentaries, the film is a bit more than just a look back at Joan Jett's life. The film "gives you a wild ride as Jett and her close friends tell you how it really was in the burgeoning ’70s punk scene, and their interviews are laced with amazing archival footage." Hell yes. This looks badass, no doubt, and I'm curious to see how much Jett dishes on everything and everyone in the punk scene back then. This is a must see rock doc for anyone who loves rock 'n roll and/or Joan Jett. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Kerslake's documentary Bad Reputation, from YouTube:

Joan Jett is so much more than "I Love Rock 'n' Roll." It’s true, she became mega-famous from the number-one hit, and that fame intensified with the music video’s endless play on MTV. But that staple of popularity can’t properly define a musician. Jett put her hard work in long before the fame, ripping it up onstage as the backbone of the hard-rock legends The Runaways, influencing many musicians—both her cohort of punk rockers and generations of younger bands—with her no-bullshit style. Bad Reputation gives you a wild ride as Jett and her close friends tell you how it really was in the burgeoning ’70s punk scene, and their interviews are laced with amazing archival footage. The theme is clear: even though people tried to define Jett and keep her stuck to one hit, she never compromised. She will kick your ass, and you’ll love her all the more for it. Bad Reputation is directed by American filmmaker Kevin Kerslake, director of the docs Electric Daisy Carnival Experience, Bob Marley Legend Remixed Documentary, and As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Bad Reputation in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 28th in the fall.