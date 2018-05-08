Official Trailer for Scientists Doc 'The Most Unknown' by Motherboard

"You have a puzzle with a billion pieces, and we've got one piece." Motherboard and Abramorama will be releasing this official science documentary later this month, so there's no better time than now to feature a trailer for The Most Unknown. The "epic" feature documentary is an ambitious look at a side of science never before shown on screen. The film follows scientists around the globe as they explore new fields and visit new places. "Through these scientists' journey — the film begins underneath a mountain and ends on a Monkey Island — The Most Unknown examines what it means to dedicate one's life to questions humanity has yet to find answers for." It's directed by Ian Cheney, with advice from the great Werner Herzog; funded by a grant from Science Sandbox, an initiative dedicated to engaging everyone with the process of science. This looks cool, I'm intrigued to see what it shows and learn about all the questions they're trying to answer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ian Cheney's The Most Unknown, direct from YouTube:

The Most Unknown is an epic documentary film that sends nine scientists to extraordinary parts of the world to uncover unexpected answers to some of humanity’s biggest questions. How did life begin? What is time? What is consciousness? How much do we really know? By introducing researchers from diverse backgrounds for the first time, then dropping them into new, immersive field work they previously hadn’t tackled, the film reveals the true potential of interdisciplinary collaboration, pushing the boundaries of how science storytelling is approached. What emerges is a deeply human trip to the foundations of discovery and a powerful reminder that the unanswered questions are the most crucial ones to pose. The Most Unknown is directed by Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ian Cheney, of The Search for General Tso and The City Dark previously; advised by world-renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog. Abramorama will release the doc in select theaters starting May 18th later this month. Interested?