Official Trailer for Summer Coming-of-Age Indie Film 'Age of Summer'

"The events of that summer would change my life…" Freestyle Digital Media has released the official trailer for another summer coming-of-age film, this one titled Age of Summer, from filmmaker Bill Kiely. There have been quite a few "summer" films this year about kids growing up and running into the troubles of life: Summer of 84, All Summers End, Hot Summer Nights - to name a few. This one is about a "determined teenage boy" who struggles to find acceptance within the Jr. Lifeguards squad, while juggling relationships and challenges in the summer of '83. Starring Peter Stomare, Jake Ryan, Brain Van Holt, Diarmaid Murtagh, Percy Hynes White, Kane Ritchotte, and Madeleine Wade. It looks alright. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer for Bill Kiely's Age of Summer, direct from YouTube:

An awkward teen who is a recent transplant to a small Southern California beach town tries to fit in with the locals in the summer of 1983. After his most precious possession is stolen he finds himself on a journey of self-discovery, as he attempts to reclaim it. Age of Summer is directed by American filmmaker Bill Kiely, making his feature directorial debut after working as a producer and director for various TV movies, including a lot of skateboarding videos and competitions for Vans. The screenplay is written by David B. Harris & Bill Kiely. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise, as far as we know. Freestyle will release Kiely's Age of Summer direct-to-VOD starting September 7th this fall. Anyone interested in this?