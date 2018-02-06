International Trailer for Thai Film 'Die Tomorrow' Playing at Berlinale

"It's always just a normal day." Watch the first international trailer for this new film from Thailand titled Die Tomorrow, directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, asking the question "are you afraid of death?" Die Tomorrow follows six different stories of people in Bangkok who are about to die the next day without knowing, examining their last day. "A day before death is always an ordinary day." The film is based on real memoirs and is told in essay style mixing real stories with fictional elements, plus found footage, audio recordings, and statistics to analyze the meaning of death. This will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, and looks like a harrowing but also deeply invigorating watch. Featuring Patcha Poonpiriya, Morakot Liu, Chonnikan Netjui, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Koramit Vajrasthira, Sirat Intarachote, and Sunny Suwanmethanont. You might want to watch this, looks like a very unique film from Thailand.

Here's the first international trailer for Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit's Die Tomorrow, from YouTube:

From Berlinale: "Are you afraid of death? According to statistics, two people on earth die each second. Die Tomorrow zeroes in on the last day of its protagonists, each of whom have no idea of their fate. The film picks up on six everyday situations and turns them into moving stories." Official: In Bangkok, 6 people are going to die tomorrow. They don't have any clue of their fate. The film explores the conversation of people on their last day on earth. Die Tomorrow is both written and directed by talented young Thai filmmaker Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, of the films 36, Mary Is Happy Mary Is Happy, Fragment, and Heart Attack. This film will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this month. It already opened in Thailand last fall. No release dates are set yet, as it's still searching for distributors. Stay tuned. First impression? Thoughts?