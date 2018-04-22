Official Trailer for the 50th Anniversary Re-Release of Kubrick's '2001'

"Open the pod bay doors, HAL." Warner Bros has unveiled a brand new trailer for the 50th anniversary re-release of Stanley Kubrick's seminal sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey. We've already written about this before, since Christopher Nolan will be presenting a new 70mm print, struck from the original negative, at the Cannes Film Festival this May. After it premieres at the festival, WB will then prepare for a nationwide re-release in theaters all over America. "Kubrick (who co-wrote the screenplay with Arthur C. Clarke) first visits our prehistoric ape-ancestry past, then leaps millennia (via one of the most mind-blowing jump cuts ever) into colonized space, and ultimately whisks astronaut Bowman (Keir Dullea) into uncharted space, perhaps even into immortality." The movie won one Oscar in 1969 for Best Special Visual Effects. Now is your chance to see it again on the big screen. Get hyped with the new trailer (which shows the end!).

Here's the 50th anniversary trailer for Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, from WB's YouTube:

Christopher Nolan will present this new 70mm restoration: "For the first time since the original release, this 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative. This is a true photochemical film recreation. There are no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. This is the unrestored film - that recreates the cinematic event that audiences experienced fifty years ago."

2001: A Space Odyssey was written and directed by the late iconic English filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, of the movies The Killing, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, Dr. Strangelove, Lolita, Barry Lyndon, Full Metal Jacket, and Eyes Wide Shut. It's adapted from Arthur C. Clarke's novel of the same name, first published in 1968. Kubrick's 2001 was initially released in the US in April of 1968. Now the philosophically ambitious, technically innovative and visually stunning cinematic milestone returns to theaters in the United States this summer. It will premiere (again) at the Cannes Film Festival this May. For more info and to get tickets to screenings, visit the film's official website. Who's planning to go see this?