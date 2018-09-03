Official Trailer for 'The Ghost of Peter Sellers' About His Pirate Movie

"What kind of person would fake a heart attack?" An official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled The Ghost of Peter Sellers, which is playing at film festivals this fall without a release date yet. The film tells the story of how famed actor Peter Sellers started to work an epic 17th Century pirate movie near Cyprus, called Ghost in the Noonday Sun, which became a disaster while filming and was never released in theaters. Structured around the original director Peter Medak and his journey back to the island 42 years later, the film is about how it all went wrong and what happened, and the story of how Peter Sellers helped turn it into a shipwreck. After troubles while filming, Medak later described the film as "the biggest disaster of my life." This film seems to be his attempt to wash himself clean and examine in closer detail exactly what went wrong. Another fascinating documentary for cinephiles to dive into and explore in-depth. Check it out.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Medak's doc The Ghost of Peter Sellers, direct from YouTube:

The original 'Ghost' movie was shot mostly on the Mediterranean sea on real ships which nobody had ever dared to attempt before. Even before shooting began, the Greek Captain delivering the Pirate ship to Kyrenia’s magnificent 7th Century Harbour was so drunk that he crashed the ship into the Quay. The production descended further after Peter Sellers lost confidence in the film and fired the Producers and then the Director of Photography. Structured around the original director Peter Medak and his journey back to the island 42 years later, The Ghost of Peter Sellers is a timeline of events supported by eye-opening and heart-felt interviews with remaining cast members, production staff, Cypriot locals and others from the world of filmmaking. From Los Angeles to New York, from London to Cyprus, Peter recaptures what it was like to work with the genius talents of Sellers and Milligan whilst explaining the saga of the Pirate film and how such a brilliant and funny idea could go so terribly wrong and become a total disaster. The Ghost of Peter Sellers is directed by veteran Hungarian filmmaker Peter Medak, of many films including The Ruling Class, The Changeling, Romeo is Bleeding, Pontiac Moon, and Species II previously. This is premiering at various film festivals this fall, no official release date is set yet. Stay tuned.