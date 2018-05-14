Official Trailer for 'The Year of Spectacular Men' Starring Zoey Deutch

"There's nothing accidental about any of this." MarVista Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The Year of Spectacular Men, a feature film that marks the directorial debut of actress Lea Thompson (yeah, the one from Back to the Future and Howard the Duck). The film stars Madelyn Deutch as a young woman fresh out of college navigating the failures of post-college adulthood, ruining relationships with various men she meets. Zoey Deutch, who is the sister of Madelyn, co-stars with a cast including Avan Jogia, Nicholas Braun, Melissa Bolona, Jesse Bradford, Lea Thompson, and Brandon T. Jackson. This looks exactly like it sounds, even about a wannabe actress, but with a twist that a woman can't find the right guy - not that the guy can't find the ideal woman. It looks cute and funny.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lea Thompson's The Year of Spectacular Men, from YouTube:

The story of Izzy Klein (Madelyn Deutch), a young woman fresh out of college as she strikes up and ruins relationships with several men, and struggles to navigate the failures of post-college adulthood, leaning on her mother and older sister for support. The Year of Spectacular Men is directed by beloved American actress-turned-filmmaker Lea Thompson, making her feature directorial debut after producing a few films previously. The screenplay is written by Madelyn Deutch, who also stars in the film. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. MarVista Entertainment will release Lea Thompson's The Year of Spectacular Men in select theaters starting on June 15th in the middle of the summer. Anyone interested?