Official Trailer for Turkish Retirement Home Doc 'Distant Constellation'
by Alex Billington
October 30, 2018
"You sure there are aliens out there?" "Yes." Grasshopper Films has released an official trailer for a peculiar little documentary titled Distant Constellation, the feature debut of filmmaker/camerawoman Shevaun Mizrahi. This film has been playing at numerous film festivals all of last year and this year. It's described as a "Tarkovskian dream-like landscape", focusing on "the inhabitants of a Turkish retirement home where pranksters, artists and old casanovas seduce us to confront the true nature of time." Well that sounds quite mesmerizing, and this trailer gives us a good look at a bit of that. I enjoy how quirky and playful this seems, yet it's also very wise and profound in its examination of humanity and our life experiences on this planet.
Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shevaun Mizrahi's doc Distant Constellation, from YouTube:
A beautifully composed and magical documentary, Shevaun Mizrahi's Distant Constellation introduces us to the colorful residents of a Turkish retirement home, a community made up of pranksters, historians, artists and would-be Casanovas. A 2018 Independent Spirit Award nominee, Mizrahi’s playful, dreamy film is one of the most unforgettable cinematic experiences of the year. Distant Constellation is directed by Turkish-American filmmaker Shevaun Mizrahi, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and other camera jobs previously. This premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year, and played at lots of other fests including London, Vienna, IDFA, Göteborg, Sarasota, & BAM CinemaFest. Grasshopper Films will release Mizrahi's Distant Constellation in select theaters starting November 2nd this fall. Thoughts?
