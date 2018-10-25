Official Trailer for 'Under the Wire' Doc on War Journalist Marie Colvin

"She was clearly impassioned by what she'd seen." Abramorama has released an intense official trailer for a documentary titled Under the Wire, a tribute to two great war correspondents: journalist Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy. The two worked closely together for years, and the two went together to Syria in 2012. Colvin is the subject of two major films this year: Girls of the Sun and A Private War. This is a documentary about the real person, the vigilant, determined, tenacious woman who went out of her way to tell the truth and report from incredibly dangerous war zones. Colvin was sadly killed in the Siege of Homs in 2012, and this film is a tribute to her and Conroy - they went in when no one else would. This contains the first-hand account of what happened, and features all manner of jaw-dropping, shocking footage. See below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Chris Martin's documentary Under the Wire, from Facebook:

In February of 2012, war correspondent Marie Colvin illegally crossed the border into Syria with her photographer, Paul Conroy. Ignoring the Syrian government's refusal to allow foreign journalists into the country, the two were among the first to attempt to cover the story of civilians trapped in the besieged city of Homs, where they found a ravaged and horrific war zone. Grippingly recounting their moment-by-moment journey into Homs, Under the Wire is a chilling tribute to the courageous bravery that led Colvin and Conroy to their final mission together. Under the Wire is directed by documentary filmmaker Chris Martin, of the doc film The War on Democracy previously, and extensive amount of TV work as well. This just premiered at the Reyjkavik Film Festival, and also at the Film Festival Cologne this fall. Abramorama will release Martin's Under the Wire in select theaters starting on November 16th next month. Interested?