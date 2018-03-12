Official Trailer for Urgent Healthcare Documentary 'To Err Is Human'

"We got to change it, we got to make it better, and I think many people are working very hard to make it better." An official trailer has debuted for an urgent, important, compelling new documentary titled To Err Is Human, made by filmmaker Mike Eisenberg (who happens to be co-host of The First Word podcast here on FS). Did you know the #3 leading cause of death in the United States is its own health care system? Misdiagnosis, doctor error, and medical mistakes like this are responsible for as many as 400,000 deaths every year. So why aren't we doing anything about this? Well, we are, but it's complicated. To Err Is Human examines the challenges and roadblocks involved with patient safety, but optimistically looks at the ongoing fight against preventable harm. It's a crucial film that hopes to bring more attention to this urgent problem.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Eisenberg's documentary To Err Is Human, from Vimeo:

The #3 leading cause of death in the United States is its own health care system. Recent studies suggest mistakes may lead to as many as 440,000 preventable deaths every year. Directed by the son of late patient safety pioneer, Dr. John M. Eisenberg, To Err Is Human is an in-depth documentary about this silent epidemic and those working quietly behind the scenes to create a new age of patient safety. Through interviews with leaders in healthcare, footage of real-world efforts leading to safer care, and one family's compelling journey from victim to empowerment, it provides a unique look at our healthcare system's ongoing fight against preventable harm. To Err Is Human is directed by doc filmmaker Mike Eisenberg (follow him @Eisentower30), making his first feature-length film. This is premiering at the Cleveland Film Festival this year. No other release details are available yet - visit the official website. Stay tuned. Thoughts?