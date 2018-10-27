Official Trailer for Vibrant 'Cuba' IMAX Doc Showcasing the Country

"Come on a giant screen journey to the heart of the Caribbean…" Giant Screen Films has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled simply Cuba, a film about the island country in the Caribbean. This seems to be a glorified travel documentary, but with a focus on the cultural aspects and narratives that make it such a fascinating place. Filmed exclusively for the giant screen format, Cuba tells the story of "a land preserved in time, yet poised on the cusp of dramatic change." It will transport audiences "across breathtaking landscapes, under the ocean surface to iridescent reefs, and into streets throbbing with music and dance in the heart of Havana." And it's showing in IMAX and 3D for those who really want to get fully immersed in the experience of what it's like to be there. This looks like a stunning and exciting way to get people to come visit this place.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter H. Chang's documentary Cuba, direct from YouTube:

Cuba tells the powerful story of a land preserved in time, yet poised on the cusp of dramatic change. The nation’s vibrant culture, meticulously maintained colonial architecture, and pristine ecosystems provide a vivid window into the island's history and spirit. CUBA will transport audiences across breathtaking landscapes, under the ocean surface to iridescent reefs, and into streets throbbing with music and dance in the heart of Havana. Through the eyes of Cuban artists, historians, and scientists, the film provides an intimate look this vivacious island nation. Cuba is directed by filmmaker Peter H. Chang, director of the doc Children of Enlightenment previously, as well as a producer and cameraman. Produced by Golden Gate 3D, in association with BBC Earth, Giant Screen Films and the Giant Dome Theater Consortium. Cuba will be released in IMAX in both 2D and 3D starting in January 2019 early next year. Who's interested in this?