Official Trailer for 'What We Started' Music Doc Featuring DJ Carl Cox

"You want to share it with as many people as possible." Abramorama has debuted the trailer for a music documentary titled What We Started, focusing on the EDM (or Electronic Dance Music) scene. I confess I am a huge EDM fan and have been listening for many years. This doc attempts to be a definitive look at the scene and the music and the people behind it all. The documentary features heavy-weight electronic dance music artists, including the infamous young new DJ, Martin Garrix, the legendary Carl Cox, as well as appearances by Erick Morillo, Moby, David Guetta, Afrojack, Paul Oakenfold, Seth Troxler, and DJ Tiesto. There are multiple cameos from musical superstars, including Usher and Ed Sheeran, who help exemplify the power and reach that electronic dance music has over mainstream music genres. This really looks damn good, seems to be a comprehensive examination of the entire culture. I'm looking forward to checking it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bert Marcus & Cyrus Saidi's doc What We Started, from YouTube:

Aims to establish itself as the defining film of the electronic music genre. Through an artfully crafted narrative and stunning visual techniques, the film delves into the highly popular world of electronic dance music, providing backdoor access to a widely misunderstood, self-driven and well-insulated industry on its way to global domination. The narrative leads with the legacy of Carl Cox and following with newcomer, Martin Garrix, as the film explores the parallels between Cox's undeniable influence and hand in the evolution of dance music and Garrix's formation of mainstream genres and global fame. What We Started is co-directed by documentary filmmakers Bert Marcus (Champs) & Cyrus Saidi (Little Brother). This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Abramorama will release What We Started in select theaters starting on March 23rd, with a special premiere in Miami at the Ultra Music Festival. Cool?