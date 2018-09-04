Official Trailer for Young Master Chef Documentary Film 'Chef Flynn'

"This pressure is part of this business." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Chef Flynn, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year and also played at the SXSW, San Francisco, Hot Docs, Nashville, Sydney, and Nantucket Film Festivals. Chef Flynn is about a prodigy chef from California named Flynn McGarry, who has been running his own kitchen since he was a child. He's now in his teens and is planning to open his own restaurant in New York City. But this film tells the story of who he is, and how his parents supported him to follow his dreams, and become the best chef he can be. Pairing his mother Meg's exhaustive home videos with intimate vérité footage, director Cameron Yates creates a collage of Flynn's singular focus and one-of-a-kind childhood. This is a "uniquely comprehensive portrait" of a young star's rise as seen from the inside. I really enjoyed this doc, it's definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Cameron Yates' documentary Chef Flynn, direct from YouTube:

While many of his peers were still playing with toy cars, Chef Flynn McGarry was creating remarkable gastronomic delights at his home in Studio City, Calif. Enjoying unwavering support from his mother Meg, an artist who documented every step of his distinctive journey, he devoted himself entirely to his creative passion. Flynn loved to prepare elaborate dinners for friends and family and soon became known as the "Teen Chef," establishing his own supper club at age 12 and being featured in a New York Times Magazine cover story at age 15. Before he was 16, he had staged in top restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and Europe. But critics soon emerged who challenged Flynn’s rapid ascent in the culinary world, threatening to distract him from his dream. Chef Flynn is directed by filmmaker Cameron Yates, of the doc The Canal Street Madam previously. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Kino Lorber will release Chef Flynn in select theaters starting November 9th this fall. Anyone interested?