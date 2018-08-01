Official Trailer for Young Scientists Documentary 'Inventing Tomorrow'

"I want to represent my country, but with science." An official trailer has finally debuted for the inspiring documentary titled Inventing Tomorrow, made by producer / filmmaker Laura Nix (The Light in Her Eyes, The Yes Men Are Revolting). Inventing Tomorrow initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, along with the other science fair documentary titled simply just Science Fair (watch that trailer). Both films follow students who end up at the same science fair - the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (or ISEF). This one focuses on following a few of the inspiring teens as they prepare their projects, taking us to their homes around the world as they attempt to solve great dilemmas in their country. This looks a bit kitschy and hammy, but it seems very fun and friendly and good for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Here's the official trailer for Laura Nix's documentary Inventing Tomorrow, in high def on Apple:

And here's the initial promo clip they first released for Nix's Inventing Tomorrow, found on YouTube:

Meet passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world’s environmental threats – found right in their own backyards – while navigating the doubts and insecurities that mark adolescence. Take a journey with these inspiring teens as they prepare their projects for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world, the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Inventing Tomorrow is directed by American filmmaker Laura Nix, an experienced producer and director of the docs The Light in Her Eyes and The Yes Men Are Revolting previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year in competition. Fishbowl Films will release Nix's Inventing Tomorrow in select theaters starting August 31st coming up soon. Who's curious?