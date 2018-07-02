Official UK Trailer for Animated Sci-Fi Kids Movie 'Luis and the Aliens'

"Get ready to meet some new friends who are out of this world!" Warner Bros UK has debuted an official trailer for an animated kids adventure comedy titled Luis and the Aliens. This is made by two German brothers, Wolfgang Lauenstein & Christoph Lauenstein, who have started directing animated features out of Germany for distribution worldwide - they also made a film titled Marnie's World which premiered at the Annecy Film Festival this summer. And they won an Oscar for their 1999 animated short Balance. Luis tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who makes friends with three loveable little aliens, who crash their UFO into his house. In return for Luis' help in finding the home-shopping channel stuff they came for, they will save Luis from the horrors of boarding school. The voice cast includes Joey Guila and Franciska Friede. This looks cute, but it's not an all-ages super smart animated movie, mainly for kids to enjoy with their parents.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for animated movie Luis and the Aliens, direct from YouTube:

No-one believed Luis’s dad when he said he'd been attacked by an alien. And growing up with an obsessed Ufologist for a father hasn’t been easy for 12-year-old Luis, either. But then three crazy aliens crash their ship right in front of Luis, and finally he's got the proof his dad needs to show the world he’s not crazy. The problem is, if Luis tells his dad, he'll blast the aliens with his homemade 'shockfrost' gun – but if he doesn’t, Luis risks being sent away to boarding school. Can Luis save the day? Perhaps three wacky aliens and a little bit of space could be just the thing to bring everyone closer together… Luis and the Aliens, also Luis und die Aliens, is co-directed by two Oscar-winning German animation brothers Christoph Lauenstein & Wolfgang Lauenstein (of Marnie's World, Balance), with Sean McCormack (of All Creatures Big and Small). The screenplay is also written by Wolfgang Lauenstein & Christoph Lauenstein. This premiered at the Luxembourg Film Festival earlier this year and already opened in some European countries. WB UK will release Luis and the Aliens in UK cinemas starting August 24th this summer. No US release date is set yet.