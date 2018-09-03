Official UK Trailer for Hungarian Crime Thriller 'The Whiskey Bandit'

"You know how dangerous this is?" Signature Entertainment has debuted an official UK trailer for an indie crime thriller titled The Whiskey Bandit (or also The Whiskey Robber), based on astonishing true events of Attila Ambrus, the "most infamous bank robber in Hungary." Originally titled A Viszkis in Hungarian, the film is about a slick bank robber dubbed "The Whiskey Robber" who would drink whiskey before every robbing, notorious during the 1990s for committing a string of undercover "gentleman robberies" in and around Budapest, Hungary, while working a day job as a goaltender for a hockey team. Bence Szalay stars as Attila, and the cast includes Zoltán Schneider, Viktor Klem, Piroska Móga, and György Gazsó. This looks intense and fun to watch, what a crazy story, reminds me a bit of The Wolf of Wall Street. Enjoy.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Nimród Antal's The Whiskey Bandit, direct from YouTube:

A ballad about the eventful life of a Hungarian bank robber, who became a national hero before he turned 30. Attila Ambrus tried all kinds of careers before becoming the country's most famous criminal and was soon confronted with the fact that you only "matter" if you have money. And he had none. When he turned to bank robbery in 1993, public opinion quickly labeled him as "the modern-day Robin Hood". He disappeared quickly from each bank raid, leaving only a faint scent of whiskey and so the media quickly christened him as The Whiskey Bandit… The Whiskey Bandit is both written and directed by Hungarian-American filmmaker Nimród Antal, director of the films Kontroll, Vacancy, Armored, Predators, and Metallica Through the Never previously. This premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival last year. Signature Entertainment will release in the UK this fall, but no US release has been set yet. First impression? Anyone?