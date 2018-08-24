Official US Trailer for 'Big Brother' Starring Donnie Yen as a Teacher

"If I can do it, you can do it!" Well Go USA has debuted an official US trailer for the upcoming release of an action comedy titled Big Brother, which already opened in China (and most of Asia) earlier this month. The film stars action superstar Donnie Yen as a former soldier recruited for his toughest mission yet – teaching a class of teen delinquents. He decides to employ a few unusual methods to reach the class of poor students, while dealing with a greedy entrepreneur and his gang of fighters as well as the government. The cast includes Joe Chen, Jack Lok, and Yu Kang. This actually sounds, and looks, quite fun! I really want to see this, just to have a good time at the cinema watching Donnie Yen kick ass. Of course! Check this out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ intl. posters) for Kam Ka-Wai's Big Brother, direct from YouTube:

Martial arts legend Donnie Yen stars as a former soldier recruited for his toughest mission yet -- teaching a class of teen delinquents. As he kicks his way into their school and home lives, it becomes clear that his unconventional teaching style might be just what they need. Big Brother, also known as Taai si hing, is directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Kam Ka-Wai, director of the films iGirl, Colour of the Game, and Queen of Triads previously; who also works as an assistant director. The screenplay is written by Tai-lee Chan. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer, and already opened in Asia earlier this month. Well Go USA will release Big Brother in select US theaters starting August 31st next week. Who's down for this?