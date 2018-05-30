Official US Trailer for Dark Comedy Film 'Under the Tree' from Iceland

"Who does a thing like this?" Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official US trailer for the indie dark comedy Under the Tree, one of the few films from Iceland made every year. The film premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last year, and played at a number of other fests. It will be released in US theaters this July. When Baldwin and Inga's next door neighbours complain that a tree in their backyard casts a shadow over their sundeck, what starts off as a typical spat between neighbours in the suburbs unexpectedly and violently spirals out of control. The film stars Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Þorsteinn Bachmann, and Selma Björnsdóttir. I watched this and it's such a depressing film, despite good intentions. It's very well made but just too sad by the end. Take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson's Under the Tree, on YouTube:

And here's the original international trailer (+ poster) for Sigurðsson's Under the Tree, also on YouTube:

Under the Tree follows a man who is accused of adultery and forced to move in with his parents. While he fights for custody of his four-year-old daughter, he is gradually sucked into a dispute between his parents and their neighbors over an old and beautiful tree. What starts as a typical spat between suburban neighbors unexpectedly and violently reached a boiling point, soon spiraling out of control. Under the Tree is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, of the films Either Way and Paris of the North previously. The screenplay is written by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson and Huldar Breiðfjörð, from a story by Huldar Breiðfjörð. This first premiered at the Venice, Toronto, and Zurich Film Festivals last fall. Magnolia will release Under the Tree in select US theaters starting on July 6th this summer. Curious?