Official US Trailer for Drama 'The Bookshop' Starring Emily Mortimer

by
July 1, 2018
"You make me believe once more in things I thought forgotten…" Greenwich Entertainment has released an official US trailer for this lovely book-lovers film The Bookshop, the latest feature from Catalan filmmaker Isabel Coixet (The Secret Life of Words, Learning to Drive). This had a major premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, but it was rather poorly received, and hasn't been highly regarded by many critics unfortunately. The Bookshop stars Emily Mortimer as an independent woman living in England in 1959 who fights to keep a bookshop open and running in a small town that doesn't really seem to need one. The full supporting cast includes Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson, Hunter Tremayne, Honor Kneafsey, James Lance, and Reg Wilson. It's described as "an elegant yet incisive rendering of personal resolve, tested in the battle for the soul of a community." This will probably connect most with die-hard book lovers.

England, 1959. Free-spirited widow Florence Green (Emily Mortimer) risks everything to open a bookshop in a conservative East Anglian coastal town. While bringing about a surprising cultural awakening through works by Ray Bradbury and Vladimir Nabokov, she earns the polite but ruthless opposition of a local grand dame (Patricia Clarkson) and the support and affection of a reclusive book loving widower (Bill Nighy). As Florence’s obstacles amass and bear suspicious signs of a local power struggle, she is forced to ask: is there a place for a bookshop in a town that may not want one? The Bookshop, and also La librería in Spanish, is both written and directed by Catalan filmmaker Isabel Coixet, director of films including Things I Never Told You, My Life Without Me, The Secret Life of Words, Map of the Sounds of Tokyo, and Learning to Drive previously. Based on Penelope Fitzgerald’s acclaimed novel. This premiered at the Valladolid Film Festival last year, and at the Berlin Film Festival this year. Greenwich Ent. will release Coixet's The Bookshop in select US theaters starting on August 24th at the end of the summer. Interested?

