Official US Trailer for François Ozon's Sensual Romance 'Double Lover'

by
January 15, 2018
The Double Lover

"Lying to seduce is common practice among pretty women." Cohen Media Group has debuted the official US trailer for the latest film from French filmmaker François Ozon, titled The Double Lover (in French, it is L'amant Double), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. This is being released right around Valentine's Day in the US, which might be too on-the-nose for this very sexual romance. Apparently the opening shot is a jaw-dropping zoom out from a woman's privates, and the film only gets more sensual from there. Marine Vacth stars as Chloé, a vulnerable Parisian woman who falls madly in love with her charming therapist, only to discover he is hiding part of his identity when she gets closer to him. The cast includes Jérémie Renier, Jacqueline Bisset, Myriam Boyer, and Fanny Sage. If you're looking for something romantic and sexual and tantalizing and very French, then you might want to take a look at this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ a poster) for François Ozon's The Double Lover, direct from YouTube:

The Double Lover Poster

Chloé, (Marine Vacth) is a fragile young woman who falls in love with her psychoanalyst, Paul (Jérémie Renier,) soon after starting therapy to try and uncover the roots of her mysterious symptoms. Several months later the couple moves in together, but Chloé discovers that her lover is keeping part of his identity a secret. The Double Lover, or also L'amant Double in French, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker François Ozon, of the films Sitcom, Criminal Lovers, Under the Sand, 8 Women, Potiche, In the House, Young & Beautiful, The New Girlfriend, and Frantz previously. The screenplay is written by François Ozon, with Philippe Piazzo; based on the novel from Joyce Carol Oates. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other festivals throughout 2017. Cohen Media Group will release Ozon's The Double Lover in select theaters starting on February 14th, 2018 this winter. Anyone into this?

