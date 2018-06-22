Official US Trailer for German Film 'The Captain' with Max Hubacher

"With all the deserters, you never know who's in the uniform." Music Box Films has debuted an official US trailer for The Captain, a German film from last year about a deserter who discovers new powers when he is mistaken for a captain. After years making big Hollywood blockbusters (Flightplan, The Time Traveler's Wife, RED, R.I.P.D., Insurgent), filmmaker Robert Schwentke returned to Germany to make this film. It's a play on the Stanford Prison Experiment, where someone with power suddenly takes this power further than thought possible. Set in WWII, the film is about a German army deserter, played by Max Hubacher, who changes his ways when he suddenly has more power. The cast includes Milan Peschel, Frederick Lau, Bernd Hölscher, Waldemar Kobus, Alexander Fehling, Samuel Finzi, and Wolfram Koch. This looks really, really good - I'm surprised we haven't heard more about this film until now. Take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Robert Schwentke's The Captain, direct from YouTube:

Based on a disturbing true story, Robert Schwentke's The Captain follows Willi Herold (Max Hubacher), a German army deserter who stumbles across an abandoned Nazi captain’s uniform during the last, desperate weeks of the Third Reich. Newly emboldened by the allure of a suit that he stole only to stay warm, Willi discovers that many Germans will follow the leader, whosoever that happens to be. A parade of fresh atrocities follow in the self-declared captain’s wake, and serve as a profound reminder of the consequences of social conformity and untrammeled political power. The Captain is written and directed by German filmmaker Robert Schwentke, of films including Tattoo, The Family Jewels, Flightplan, The Time Traveler's Wife, RED, R.I.P.D., Insurgent, and Allegiant previously. This first premiered at TIFF and San Sebastián last year. Music Box will release Schwentke's The Captain in select US theaters on July 27th.