Official US Trailer for Gritty Thriller 'Let the Corpses Tan' from France

"I couldn't look away!" Kino Lorber has debuted an official US trailer for the gritty, French "neo-western" thriller titled Let the Corpses Tan, or Laissez bronzer les cadavres. This premiered at the Locarno and Toronto Film Festivals last year, and is the latest feature from directors Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani (of Amer, The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears). Here's the plot: A grizzled thug and his gang head to an island retreat with a haul of 250 kilograms of gold bullion to lay low; however, a bohemian writer, his muse, and a pair of gendarmes further complicate things, as allegiances are put to the test. The cast includes Elina Löwensohn, Stéphane Ferrara, Bernie Bonvoisin, Michelangelo Marchese, and Marc Barbé. The trailer does a better job at introducing this stylish film than any text, so dive in and give it a look. Based on a classic pulp novel by Jean-Patrick Manchette, and featuring music by the master Ennio Morricone.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani's Let the Corpses Tan, from YouTube:

The Mediterranean summer: blue sea, blazing sun….and 250 kg of gold stolen by Rhino and his gang! They had found the perfect hideout: an abandoned and remote hamlet now taken over by a woman artist in search for inspiration. Unfortunately surprise guests and two cops compromise their plan: the heavenly place where wild happenings and orgies used to take place turns into a gruesome battlefield….Relentless and mindblowing. Let the Corpses Tan, or originally Laissez bronzer les cadavres in French, is co-directed by French filmmakers Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani, both of the films Amer and The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears, as well as a segment in The ABCs of Death. The screenplay is also written by Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani, adapted from Jean-Pierre Bastid & Jean-Patrick Manchette's novel Laissez bronzer les cadavres!. The film first premiered at the Locarno and Toronto Film Festivals last fall. Kino Lorber will release Let the Corpses Tan in select theaters starting on August 31st later this summer. Who's interested?