Official US Trailer for Incredible Brazilian Horror Film 'Good Manners'

"He's a strong boy, Ana." Distrib Films US has released an official trailer for an underrated Brazilian horror film titled Good Manners, or originally As Boas Maneiras in Portuguese. The is one of the most original, clever, craziest genre films I have ever seen, I'm still blown away thinking about it. Good Manners reinvents the werewolf genre in a completely eye-opening, breathtaking way. The story is about a lonely nurse hired by a wealthy, mysterious woman named Ana to be the the nanny for her unborn child. But she soon realizes things are a bit strange when she discovers Ana sleepwalks at night looking for prey. Isabél Zuaa stars, with a cast including Marjorie Estiano, Miguel Lobo, Cida Moreira, Andréa Marquee, and Felipe Kenji. I saw this film at a festival last year, and flipped for it. I wrote in my review: "It will make you freak out and laugh and cover your eyes and throw your hands up aghast in bewilderment." Please, please go out and find and watch this film when it hits US theaters later this summer. It's even better than you think it is.

Here's the new US trailer (+ posters) for Marco Dutra & Juliana Rojas's Good Manners, from YouTube:

In my review: "This Brazilian horror drama film falls under the category of WTF?!, but it's so so so good."

Clara (Isabél Zuaa), a lonely nurse from the outskirts of São Paulo, is hired by mysterious and wealthy Ana as the nanny for her unborn child. The two women develop a strong bond, but a fateful night changes their plans. Good Manners is both written and directed by Brazilian filmmakers Marco Dutra (The Silence of the Sky, When I Was Alive, Hard Labor, The Shadows) & Juliana Rojas (Necropolis Symphony, Hard Labor, The Shadows). This premiered at the Locarno and Sitges Film Festivals last year, and also played at other fests including London, Busan, Istanbul, AFI Fest, and Fantastic Fest. Distrib Films US will finally release Good Manners in select US theaters starting July 27th this summer. Read our review and go see it.