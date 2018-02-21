Official US Trailer for 'Ismael's Ghosts' Starring Cotillard & Gainsbourg

"You no longer exist." Magnolia Pictures has debuted a new US trailer for the upcoming theatrical release of Arnaud Desplechin's Ismael's Ghost, which was the opening night film at last year's Cannes Film Festival. Despite this honor, the film received mostly mediocre reviews and it's nothing special. It stars Mathieu Amalric as a filmmaker named Ismael, who is just about to begin shooting his next feature. However, his long lost former lover suddenly shows up out of nowhere, freaking him out, sending him into a mental "tailspin". Marion Cotillard plays his former lover, and Charlotte Gainsbourg plays his current lover, who also freaks out. The cast also includes Louis Garrel, Alba Rohrwacher, Hippolyte Girardot, and Samir Guesmi. I saw this in Cannes and forgot about it fairly quickly, even though I really do like the cast.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Arnaud Desplechin's Ismael's Ghost, direct from YouTube:

Ismaël Vuillard makes films. He is in the middle of one about Ivan, an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. Along with Bloom, his master and father-in-law, Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta, twenty years earlier. Yet he has started his life over again with Sylvia. Sylvia is his light. Then Carlotta returns from the dead. Sylvia runs away. Ismaël rejects Carlotta. Driven mad by these ordeals, he abandons the shoot for his family home in Roubaix. There, he lives as a recluse, besieged by his ghosts. Ismael's Ghost is directed by French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, of the films Esther Kahn, The Beloved, A Christmas Tale, Jimmy P., and My Golden Days previously. The script is by Arnaud Desplechin, Léa Mysius, and Julie Peyr. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Vancouver, Philadelphia, and Tokyo Film Festivals. Magnolia will release Ismael's Ghost in select theaters on March 23rd. Anyone?