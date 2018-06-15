Official US Trailer for Jordana Spiro's Sundance Film 'Night Comes On'

"You squeeze your eyes tight enough, you can almost see the sun." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Night Comes On, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year in the Next category. Night Comes On is the feature directorial debut of an actress named Jordana Spiro, and tells the story of a young woman released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, Angel embarks on a journey with her 10 year-old sister to avenge her mother’s death. Dominique Fishback (from "The Deuce", "Show Me a Hero") stars as Angel, and Tatum Marilyn Hall as her sister, with a cast including Journee Brown, Cymbal Byrd, and Max Casella. This looks like an excellent film, and as many of the critics' quotes stated, a very impressive directorial debut. Worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jordana Spiro's Night Comes On, direct from YouTube:

Angel LaMere (Dominique Fishback) is released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, she embarks on a journey with her 10 year-old sister that could destroy their future. Night Comes On is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Jordana Spiro, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Angelica Nwandu and Jordana Spiro. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Rotterdam and Provincetown Film Festivals. Samuel Goldwyn will release Jordana Spiro's Night Comes On in select theaters + on VOD starting on August 3rd later this summer. First impression? Who's interested?