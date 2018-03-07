Official US Trailer for Laurent Cantet's Acclaimed Film 'The Workshop'

"Why does a writer waste time with us?" A new trailer has debuted for the French film The Workshop, also L'atelier in French, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to very positive reviews. Made by the director of The Class, the film went on to play at numerous film festivals throughout 2017, and is just getting released in select theaters later this month. The Workshop is about a writing workshop class in the summer in a small town near Marseilles, which is being taught by a famous novelist from Paris, played by Marina Foïs. The students all have something unique to offer, and are all there for various reasons, but one of them seems to stand out. Also starring Matthieu Lucci, Florian Beaujean, Mamadou Doumbia, Mélissa Guilbert, Warda Rammach, Julien Souve, and Issam Talbi. This is a powerful, fascinating film about the importance of storytelling and getting deeper into the aspects of humanity that represent each of us. I saw this in Cannes and highly recommend it, it can teach you to look at different perspectives in new ways.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Laurent Cantet's The Workshop, direct from YouTube:

The scene is set one Summer in La Ciotat, a town near Marseille which used to be prosperous thanks to its huge dockyard but has been in decline since its closing 25 years before. It is in this context of quiet desperation that a writing workshop has been set up to help a group of seven young people integrate into the world of work. Under the guidance of well-known novelist Olivia Dejazet, the participants are asked to write a noir fiction connected with the industrial past of their hometown. Session after session, one of them, a boy named Antoine, stands out. Provocative and aggressive, he gets noticed by his systematic opposition to all, including Olivia. Even more alarming, the story he has devised and that he reads aloud, the cold description of a mass murder seen through the eyes of its perpetrator, proves very disturbing. Antoine understands the killer too well. At this point, Olivia starts experiencing a feeling of attraction repulsion to Antoine. The Workshop is directed by French filmmaker Laurent Cantet, of the films Human Resources, Time Out, Heading South, The Class, Foxfire, and Return to Ithaca previously. The screenplay is written by Robin Campillo and Laurent Cantet. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Strand Releasing will open The Workshop in select US theaters starting March 23rd this month. Curious?