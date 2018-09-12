Official US Trailer for 'Maria by Callas' Doc About the Opera Singer

"An artist develops. You do things by instinct, but we learn, we suffer, we mature. I have to feel what I do." Sony Pictures Classics has released an official US trailer for a documentary titled Maria by Callas, set to open in US theaters in November after showing at the New York Film Festival. The film is an intimate look at the life & work of Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas, as told in her own words. "Assembling the material for the film took director Volf four years of painstaking research, which included personal outreach to dozens of Callas's closest friends and associates, who allowed him to share their personal memorabilia in the film. When recordings of Callas's voice aren't available, Joyce DiDonato, one of contemporary opera's biggest stars, reads her words." This looks like another fascinating, insightful doc about a truly great artist.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Tom Volf's documentary Maria by Callas, from YouTube:

Tom Volf's Maria by Callas is the first film to tell the life story of the legendary Greek/American opera singer completely in her own words. Told through performances, TV interviews, home movies, family photographs, private letters and unpublished memoirs -- nearly all of which have never been shown to the public -- the film reveals the essence of an extraordinary woman who rose from humble beginnings in New York City to become a glamorous international superstar and one of the greatest artists of all time. Maria by Callas is directed by fashion photographer and filmmaker Tom Volf, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This premiered at a film festival late last year, and will next play at the New York Film Festival this fall. Sony Classics will then release Maria by Callas in select theaters starting November 2nd.