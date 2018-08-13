Official US Trailer for Mario Van Peebles' Conspiracy Thriller 'Armed'

"This mission requires that we stay cool." GVN Releasing has debuted the official US trailer for a conspiracy thriller titled just Armed, which will finally be available in theaters + on VOD starting this September. The film is written, directed by, and stars Afro-Mexican actor Mario Van Peebles, who plays a US Marshall struggling to put his life together after a raid gone wrong. A colleague reappears in his life and explains all of the survivors of his unit are suffering the same symptoms and there may be a larger conspiracy at hand. Also starring Ryan Guzman, Columbus Short, Jemma Dallender, Laz Alonso, and William Fichtner. From the looks of it, this has way more action than is necessary for this story, plus way too much intensity.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Mario Van Peebles' Armed, direct from YouTube:

Chief (Mario Van Peebles) is a former U.S. Marshall who has fallen on hard times after he led his team of under-cover agents on a raid that went horribly wrong. As Chief struggles to get his life back on track, a former colleague reappears in his life and explains that all of the survivors from his unit are suffering the same symptoms he is and that there may be a larger conspiracy at hand. Armed is written and directed by veteran Afro-Mexican actor-filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, director of the films New Jack City, Posse, Panther, Love Kills, Standing Knockdown, Baadasssss!, Redemption Road, All Things Fall Apart, We the Party, Red Sky, and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or otherwise. GVN will release Armed in select theaters + on VOD starting September 14th coming up soon.