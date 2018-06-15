Official US Trailer for Pascal Laugier's Horror 'Incident in a Ghostland'

"I never should've stayed in that house." Vertical Entertainment has debuted a new official US trailer for the supernatural horror thriller Incident in a Ghostland, the latest from French director Pascal Laugier (Martyrs, The Tall Man). We posted an international trailer for this earlier in the year. The story is about a house where a woman had to fend off intruders to save her daughters. Years later, the two of them grow up with completely different personalities, still traumatized by the events. When they all reunite at the house once again, strange events began to occur. The horror film stars Crystal Reed, Taylor Hickson, Rob Archer, Emilia Jones, Adam Hurtig, Anastasia Phillips, Mylène Farmer, and Alicia Johnston. Unfortunately this still looks as mediocre as it did in the first trailer, only for the most diehard horror fans.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Pascal Laugier's Incident in a Ghostland, from YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Pascal Laugier's Ghostland here, to see more footage from this.

Following the death of her aunt, Pauline and her two daughters inherit a house. But the first night, murderers enter the house and Pauline must fight to save her daughters. A drama that will traumatize the whole family but especially affect differently each of the girls whose personalities will diverge further after this nightmarish night. While Beth becomes a renowned author specializing in horror literature, Vera gets bogged down in destructive paranoia. Sixteen years later, the family is reunited again in the house that Vera and Pauline never left. Strange events will then begin to occur… Ghostland, also known as Incident in a Ghost Land, is both written and directed by French horror filmmaker Pascal Laugier, of the films Saint Ange, Martyrs, and The Tall Man previously. The film released first in France earlier in March. Vertical will release Incident in a Ghostland in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 22nd. Anyone?