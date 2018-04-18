A Final Epic Trailer for J.A. Bayona's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

"What is that thing?" "They made it…" Universal has released a third official trailer for J.A. Bayona's epic new dinosaur movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the action-packed blockbuster sequel to 2015's Jurassic World, now featuring the tagline: "The Park is Gone". But where'd it go? The volcano blew it away. The more we see from this, the more excited I am to see it. Really, it looks so cool and hugely epic, going in a bit of a new direction than we all thought - with the island exploding first and then the twist with the freaky man-made, deadly dino wreaking havoc. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as co-stars, along with "Ian Malcolm" himself, Jeff Goldblum, also starring BD Wong, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, and Rafe Spall. I am so so so ready for this! It really seems we're in for a much different film than everyone is expecting, can't wait to find out how it all plays out. Bring on the dinos!

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from YouTube:

Set several years after Jurassic World, this sequel is about a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park. Dino trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Dearing return to figure out how to get the dinosaurs off the island safely. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (follow him on Twitter @FilmBayona), of the films The Orphanage, The Impossible, and A Monster Calls (also known as 7 Minutes After Midnight) previously. The screenplay is written by Colin Trevorrow & Derek Connolly; based on the characters created by Michael Crichton. Universal will release Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters everywhere starting June 22nd, 2018 in the middle of the summer. We're there on opening night. Who else is excited for this?