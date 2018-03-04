One Final Oscars Supercut Video Made by Passionsfruit from Austria

It's time! Today's the big day. By the end of the night, we'll know which movies are taking home the golden statue at the 90th Academy Awards. To get everyone in the mood, and remind you that all the films that don't win are still worth watching, here's one final Oscars supercut video montage. This video is made by a trailer production company from Vienna, Austria called Passionsfruit. They've edited footage from 30 of the films nominated at the Oscars this year into a two-and-a-half minute video, to make you excited and remind you how wonderful cinema is. It's fun to see footage from Kong: Skull Island and War for the Planet of the Apes and Star Wars in the midst of all these series nominees, but that's just because I love good sci-fi.

Found on Vimeo: "30 movies, 220 cuts and 39 disputes between the editors. We are pleased to present this special promo montage for Gartenbaukino's 90th Annual Academy Awards live screening. Because we super love movies & the Oscars!" This 90th Academy Awards supercut montage was made by Passionsfruit - an international promo & film trailer company based in Vienna, Austria. "When strong images and beats meet, there is our passion. We challenge your heart and your mind. Feel it under your skin. We are Passionsfruit - your goosebumps for our passion." The Gartenbaukino is one of the most well known historic cinemas in downtown Vienna. Recap the full list of Academy Awards nominations and stay tuned for all of the winners.