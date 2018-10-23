A Final Red Band Trailer for 'Nobody's Fool' with Haddish & Sumpter

"Best way to get over a man, is to get up under a new one." Paramount has released a final red band trailer for Nobody's Fool, the new comedy from filmmaker Tyler Perry, which is just a bit different than his Madea films in the past. This wacky movie stars two of the most popular actresses - Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter - as sisters. Tanya (Haddish) is released from prison and moves in with her sister Danica (Sumpter), who discovers she is in an online relationship with a man that may be "catfishing" her. The full cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Missi Pyle, Courtney Henggeler, Omari Hardwick, Amber Riley, and Crystal Lee Brown. The first trailer didn't look that great, and this one looks even worse, despite the "dirty" humor that they're allowed to include in this red band trailer. Just not my knid of comedy. Have fun.

Here's the final red band trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool, from Paramount's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool here, to see even more footage.

Trying to get back on her feet after being released from prison, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track. As these polar opposites collide — with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results — Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life — including her mysterious boyfriend — may not be what it seems. Nobody's Fool is written and directed by American filmmaker Tyler Perry, director of films including Madea's Family Reunion, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys,Why Did I Get Married?, For Colored Girls, Good Deeds, The Single Moms Club, all the Madea films, and Acrimony previously. Paramount will open Perry's Nobody's Fool in theaters starting on November 2nd coming up soon. Who's panning to go see this film?