One Final Trailer for Bad Robot's WWII Zombie Horror Film 'Overlord'

"What happens to those people?" "They have been given a purpose…" Paramount has released the second & final trailer for an action horror movie titled Overlord, a secret project from Bad Robot made by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun). This premiered at Fantastic Fest a few weeks ago to rave reviews - read Jeremy's review here. Overlord is about a group of WWII soldiers who end up stuck behind enemy lines after D-Day. They discover the Nazi's secret plans to create more powerful soldiers using supernatural forces. Starring Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro, and Mathilde Ollivier. I'm really looking forward to watching this. Looks grisly and dark and intense, bring on the undead soldiers.

Here's the final trailer (+ festival poster) for Julius Avery's Overlord, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Julius Avery's Overlord here, or read Jeremy's review here.

No synopsis is provided yet. Alternative description: On the eve of D-day, US paratroopers drop in behind enemy lines, to infiltrate a small village. Unfortunately, they discover the Nazis are experimenting with supernatural forces to fight them. Overlord is directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery, director of the film Son of a Gun previously, as well as numerous award-winning short films. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith; story by Billy Ray. Produced by J.J. Abrams at Bad Robot. Paramount will release Avery's Overlord in theaters everywhere starting November 9th later in the fall. First impression?