One Final Trailer for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Rami Malek as Freddie

"You've got to make an impression, darling." 20th Century Fox has debuted the third & final trailer for the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, telling the story of beloved 80's rock band Queen and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Rami Malek stars in this exciting, energetic chronicle of the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert. This movie was being directed by Bryan Singer, before he was fired and replaced by Dexter Fletcher while in production. However, Singer's name will still be attached as the director as decided by the DGA/Fox. The cast includes Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers. Fox has put out this final trailer amidst mostly mediocre reviews, hoping to give it one last push for its opening next week. Malek is definitely the highlight, giving an iconic and incredible performance as Mercury. Get your tickets.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ IMAX poster) for Dexter Fletcher's Bohemian Rhapsody, on YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody here, and the other full-length official trailer here.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. Bohemian Rhapsody is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, director of the films Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, and Eddie the Eagle previously. Fletcher took over after Bryan Singer was fired part of the way into production. The screenplay is by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan. Fox will release Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters everywhere starting on November 2nd this fall.