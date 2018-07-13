One Final Trailer for End of the World Movie 'How It Ends' on Netflix

"Now matter what happens we're going to make it! Okay?" Netflix has launched one final trailer for an intense end of the world movie titled How It Ends, the latest from filmmaker David M. Rosenthal (Janie Jones, A Single Shot, The Perfect Guy). How It Ends is a post-apocalyptic survival thriller, where they're not sure what exactly is happening and/or what exactly the apocalypse is. The plot involves a desperate father trying to return home to his pregnant wife after a mysterious event turns everything to chaos. Theo James stars, along with Forest Whitaker, Kat Graham, Kerry Bishé, Mark O'Brien, Nicole Ari Parker, and Grace Dove. This is available on Netflix today, so they're giving it one big push in hopes some of you want to watch this. Or maybe no one wants to escape to an apocalyptic story when it's already so bad. Enjoy.

Here's the second & final trailer for David M. Rosenthal's How It Ends, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Netflix's How It Ends here, for even more footage from this.

As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man (Theo James) and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife. How It Ends is directed by American filmmaker David M. Rosenthal, director of films including See This Movie, Failing Up, Janie Jones, A Single Shot, and The Perfect Guy previously. He's also currently attached to direct the Jacob's Ladder remake now in development. The screenplay is written by Brooks McLaren. It's produced by Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. Netflix will release Rosenthal's How It Ends streaming exclusively starting July 13th this summer. Thoughts? Who wants to see this film?