One Final Trailer for Heist Comedy 'Ocean's 8' Directed by Gary Ross

"Can anyone really be overqualified…?" Warner Bros has dropped one more, final trailer for ensemble heist comedy Ocean's 8, the all-women follow-up to the Ocean's 11 series from Steven Soderbergh. This hits theaters in just a few weeks. We already know what it's all about, thanks to two trailers before, and if you need one final push this trailer might not be it. There's not a lot to this final trailer, but it does look fun. The stellar ensemble of women involved in this NYC heist are: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, and Awkwafina. I'm so down for this just because I want to see how they pull off the fancy Met heist and get away with it. Game on!

Here's the third & final trailer (+ international poster) for Gary Ross' Ocean's 8, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Gary Ross' Ocean's 8 here, or the second official trailer here.

Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou, Rose, Daphne Kluger, Nine Ball, Tammy, Amita, and Constance. Ocean's 8 is directed by American filmmaker Gary Ross, of the films Pleasantville, Seabiscuit, The Hunger Games, and Free State of Jones previously. The screenplay is written by Gary Ross and Olivia Milch. Produced by George Clooney, Susan Ekins, and Steven Soderbergh. Warner Bros will release Ross' Ocean's 8 in theaters everywhere starting June 8th this summer. Going to see this?