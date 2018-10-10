One Final UK Trailer for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2'

"It is new, it is different, and therefore we should fear it." A-ha that's a good one. Disney has debuted a final international (UK) trailer for the animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, to top off the third trailer we posted a few weeks ago. John C. Reilly returns as the voice of Ralph, the "bad guy" who is really a good guy, from the first Wreck-It Ralph movie released in 2012. This time he follows Vanellope, voiced again by Sarah Silverman, into the internet and there they meet the "netizens", getting in all kinds of trouble looking for a part they need to repair Vanellope's game in the arcade. The voice cast also features Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Macdonald, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Alan Tudyk, Jane Lynch, Idina Menzel, Jack McBrayer, Jodi Benson, as well as Gal Gadot (who doesn't get any time in this trailer). I'm already completely sold on this movie, it's looking like another stand out sequel this year.

Final UK trailer (+ poster) for Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser for Disney's Wreck-It Ralph 2 here, or the first full trailer or third full trailer.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak's video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is again directed by animation filmmakers Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia) & Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Cedar Rapids, co-writer Zootopia). The screenplay is written by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribon, with Jim Reardon. Disney releases Wreck-It Ralph 2 in theaters everywhere on November 21st this fall, Thanksgiving week. Your thoughts?