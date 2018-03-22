One Final, Wild Red Band Trailer for 'Deadpool 2' with Ryan Reynolds

"Prepare for the second coming." Are you ready to rumble? Fox has debuted another trailer for Deadpool 2, this time a straight-forward trailer without any gimmicks - just tons of kick ass, crazy awesome footage. We've already seen some very creative trailers before, and this is looking better than ever. Ryan Reynolds is, of course, back as the "Merc with a Mouth", Deadpool. The sequel's cast includes Josh Brolin as Cable, plus Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Eddie Marsan, Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Julian Dennison, and Stefan Kapicic. There's still not an official title, but there is a joke it could just be released as the "Untitled Deadpool Sequel", which would work. But it will probably just be called Deadpool 2 as this trailer says. So, fire it up, have fun, and buy your ticket as soon as you can.

Here's the final red band official trailer for David Leitch's Deadpool 2, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can also watch the first teaser for Deadpool 2 here, the painting teaser or full "Meet Cable" trailer.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to the smash hit Deadpool, based on the Marvel Comics character. Ryan Reynolds reprises the character he first played in X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Deadpool, a disfigured and mentally unstable mercenary known for his sarcastic, talkative nature and his tendency to break the fourth wall. Deadpool 2 is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a stuntman making his second film after first directing Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron (due in theaters later this year). The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (who wrote the Golden Globe nominated first Deadpool movie, as well as Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation) with some additional script work by Drew Goddard. 20th Century Fox will release Deadpool 2 in theaters everywhere starting May 18th, 2018 this summer. Who's going on opening night?