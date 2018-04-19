One Last Trailer for 'Deadpool 2' with Ryan Reynolds Dodges Bullets

"You all know the drill - intercept the convoy, watch our for Cable." Oh my yes. Fox has released one more "final" trailer for Deadpool 2, and it looks even better than before. This trailer has the best jokes, the best action, and the best flow to it of all of them so far. And I'm so, so ready for this to be good. We've already seen some very creative trailers before, and this is looking like it's going to be awesome. Ryan Reynolds is, of course, back as the "Merc with a Mouth", Deadpool. The sequel's cast includes Josh Brolin as Cable, plus Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Eddie Marsan, Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Julian Dennison, and Stefan Kapicic. Is everyone else excited now? Be the first to see the "second coming" - order DP2 tickets at Deadpool.com. This has some foul language, no surprise.

Here's the very final, final official trailer for David Leitch's Deadpool 2, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can also watch the first teaser for Deadpool 2 here, the painting teaser or full "Meet Cable" trailer.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to the smash hit Deadpool, based on the Marvel Comics character. Ryan Reynolds reprises the character he first played in X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Deadpool, a disfigured and mentally unstable mercenary known for his sarcastic, talkative nature and his tendency to break the fourth wall. Deadpool 2 is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a stuntman making his second film after first directing Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron (due in theaters later this year). The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (who wrote the Golden Globe nominated first Deadpool movie, as well as Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation) with some additional script work by Drew Goddard. 20th Century Fox will release Deadpool 2 in theaters everywhere starting May 18th, 2018 this summer. Who's going on opening night?