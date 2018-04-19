One More Time: Netflix's US Trailer for Augmented Reality Film 'Anon'

"Who can hack a human being?" One more trailer for the indie sci-fi film Anon, written and directed by sci-fi storyteller Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, S1m0ne, Lord of War, In Time, The Host). We posted another trailer earlier this year, and a new international trailer this week already. This new US trailer from Netflix presents the story entirely differently - about hackers and hacking our augmented reality, and how one of them is getting away with murders by erasing memories. Clive Owen plays a cop investigating a series of unsolved murders, who meets a mysterious hacker woman known as "The Girl" - Amanda Seyfried. This also stars Colm Feore, Sonya Walger, Mark O'Brien, Joe Pingue, Iddo Goldberg, and Sebastian Pigott. This actually looks good, I'm planning to watch once it's available - starting in early May on Netflix.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new US poster) for Andrew Niccol's Anon, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The story is set in a Soviet-style near-future where the government is trying to fight crime by eliminating privacy, thus creating total surveillance and de facto self-censorship. A police officer named Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) is a tough cop who is doing his best to fight crime in his city. However, things take a huge turn when he meets a hacker known as The Girl (Amanda Seyfried), with results that might lead him to blow the whistle on his own government. Anon is written and directed by New Zealand-born filmmaker Andrew Niccol, of the films Gattaca, S1m0ne, Lord of War, In Time, The Host, and Good Kill previously. The film will open in the UK starting this May. Netflix will release Anon streaming exclusively on May 4th.