One More Trailer for 'Night School' with Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish

"You want to explain to me how you got a perfect score?" Universal has debuted the third (and hopefully final) official trailer for the comedy Night School, which is finally being released at the end of September so we don't have to hear about this ever again. The film stars two of the biggest comic actors of the moment, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and is about a group of troublemakers who are forced to attend night school in hopes that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Doesn't seem funny to me, but this is not my kind of comedy so what else can I say. The full cast of Night School includes Keith David, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, and Romany Malco. This just looks so horrendously bad and dumb and not funny in the least, it truly baffles me. It looks worse with every new trailer they put out.

Here's the third official trailer for Malcolm D. Lee's Night School, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Night School here, or the second trailer with more footage.

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam. Night School is directed by American filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, of The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Scary Movie 5, The Best Man Holiday, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and Girls Trip previously. The screenplay is written by Kevin Hart & Harry Ratchford & Joey Wells & Matt Kellard and Nicholas Stoller and John Hamburg. Universal Pictures will release Night School in theaters starting on September 28th this fall. What do you think? Who's in?