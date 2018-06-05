Oscar Isaac as a Mossad Agent in First Full Trailer for 'Operation Finale'

"If it is him, we need an elite crew." MGM Studios has released the first trailer for Chris Weitz's next new film, titled Operation Finale, a film about Mossad agents in Argentina tracking down Adolf Eichmann, the infamous Nazi architect of the Holocaust. Based on a true story, Oscar Isaac stars as Peter Malkin who heads down to Argentina with a team of secret agents in hopes of finding and capturing Eichmann. The huge ensemble cast for this thriller includes Ben Kingsley, Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi, and Pêpê Rapazote. This looks damn good, the voiceover and the way the score builds is terrific. And it also looks good because Oscar Isaac is always awesome in anything.

Here's the first trailer for Chris Weitz's Operation Finale, direct from YouTube:

This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps. Operation Finale is directed by American filmmaker Chris Weitz, a veteran producer and director of the films Down to Earth, About a Boy, The Golden Compass, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and A Better Life previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Orton. MGM will release Chris Weitz's Operation Finale in theaters everywhere starting on September 14th coming up this fall. First impression? Who else is down?