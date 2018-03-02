Penelope Mitchell in Official Trailer for Horror Movie 'Apartment 212'

"These are definitely not from any bed bugs." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror film Apartment 212, directed by Haylar Garcia. This played at a few smaller genre festivals last year, and is getting a VOD release this month in a few weeks. This creepy creature feature is about a small-town girl starting over in the big city. She moves into a new apartment in hopes of starting anew, but freaks out because something is eating at her when she's asleep. Sounds scary because it is, holy crap, you probably won't be able to sleep after this. Penelope Mitchell stars, along iwth Kyle Gass (from Tenacious D), Sally Kirkland, Chris Johnson, Han Soto, Dan Davidson, and Kathryn Gould. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Haylar Garcia's Apartment 212, direct from YouTube:

Jennifer Conrad (Penelope Mitchell) is a small-town girl starting over in the big city. Fleeing an abusive relationship, all she wants is a chance to begin again. But it is hard to start over when something is eating you while you sleep… one painful bite at a time. Apartment 212 is directed by indie American musician & filmmaker Haylar Garcia, of the film An American Terror previously, and a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Jim Brennan and Haylar Garcia and Kathryn Gould. This first premiered at the FilmQuest Film Festival, and it also played at a few other genre festivals including NOLA Horror Film Fest and Shriekfest. Gravitas Ventures will open Garcia's Apartment 212 in select theaters + on VOD starting this March 16th.