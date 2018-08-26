Peter Dinklage in First Trailer for HBO's Biopic 'My Dinner with Hervé'

"I have a little story for you, junior." HBO has unveiled the teaser trailer for a new film titled My Dinner with Hervé, the latest feature made by award-winning filmmaker Sacha Gervasi (ofAnvil: The Story of Anvil, Hitchcock, November Criminals). The film stars Peter Dinklage as the famous French dwarf actor Herve Villechaize, who many will recognize from either The Man with the Golden Gun (as Scaramanga's little henchman Nick Nack) or "Fantasy Island" (as Tattoo). The story is about an evening in Los Angeles in which struggling journalist Danny Tate, as played by Jamie Dornan, is sent to meet and interview Herve. This really happened and, as the story goes, it was "an encounter that will have life-changing consequences for both." I had no idea they were even making this film! But I am so very interested already. This teaser doesn't show much, but it's more than enough to sell me. I'm a big fan of Nick Nack, and I think it's great to see Dinklage playing Villechaize, digging deep into the challenges of being a celebrity dwarf. This also stars Andy Garcia, Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin, Helena Mattsson, and Harriet Walter. Watch below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Sacha Gervasi's My Dinner with Hervé, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Inspired by a real story, HBO's My Dinner with Hervé explores the unlikely friendship between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) and Herve Villechaize (Peter Dinklage), the world's most famous knife-wielding French dwarf actor, as it unfolds over one wild night in Los Angeles -- an encounter that will have life-changing consequences for both. My Dinner with Hervé is directed by award-winning English filmmaker Sacha Gervasi, director of the documentary Anvil: The Story of Anvil plus the films Hitchcock and November Criminals previously, who is also a taletned screenwriter (The Big Tease, The Terminal, Henry's Crime). The screenplay is also written by Sacha Gervasi, based on a story by Sean Macaulay and Sacha Gervasi. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. HBO will release Gervasi's My Dinner with Hervé exclusively starting October 20th this fall. First impression? Who's interested in this?