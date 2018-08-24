Quick Trailer for 'The Big Lebowski' 20th Anniversary UK Re-Release

"My rug - it really tied the room together." Park Circus is re-releasing the Coen Brothers' cult classic, fan-favorite The Big Lebowski in UK cinemas starting this September. To celebrate this re-release, they've put out a trailer for the hilariously twisted comedy-thriller starring Jeff Bridges as the iconic character known as "The Dude". The cast also includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Tuturro. The plot is about a laid-back stoner/hippie who is mistaken for a millionaire, then gets tangled up in some ransom scheme taking all of his friends with him. This one is a serious classic and is perfect to catch on the big screen with all of your friends. For the full theater listings in the UK, click here. Enjoy this amusing new trailer and find a way to see this film in theaters if you can, man.

Here's the new UK re-release trailer for the Coen Brothers' The Big Lebowski, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original trailer for The Big Lebowski from Gramercy Pictures in 1998, also on YouTube:

"The Dude", Jeff Lebowski, is unemployed and as laid-back as they come. That is until he becomes a victim of mistaken identity, and two thugs break into his apartment with the errant belief that they're strong-arming Jeff Lebowski - the Pasadena millionaire. Join the "Dude" and his bowling buddies on their journey that blends unforgettable characters, kidnapping, a case of mistaken identity and White Russians. Enter the visually unique and entertaining world from the creative minds of the Coen brothers and remember: the Dude abides. The Big Lebowski is directed by the Coen Brothers (Joel & Ethan), and it was first released in 1998. The film actually premiered at the Berlin Film Festival before opening in theaters around the world that year. Park Circus will re-release The Big Lebowski in cinemas in the UK and Ireland starting September 24th. No word on any US re-release plans. Who wants to catch this on the big screen?