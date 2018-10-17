Rachel Keller in New Trailer for NYC Indie 'Write When You Get Work'

"Could you leave me alone?!" Abramorama has debuted an official trailer for an odd, indie romantic comedy titled Write When You Get Work, the latest film from New York-based filmmaker Stacy Cochran (My New Gun, Drop Back Ten). This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and will hit theaters this November. Described as a "story about money, mischief, love and entitlement." The story follows two people living in New York City, who cross paths again years after they were lovers in high school. Jonny is as consumed with Ruth as he was in their school days, and he infiltrates her life for love and profit. Rachel Keller stars, with Finn Wittrock, Emily Mortimer, Scott Cohen, Jessica Hecht, and James Ransone. I dig the grainy 16mm look of this, and the heist twist, but I'm not sure it's going to amount to anything. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Stacy Cochran's Write When You Get Work, from Facebook:

Write When You Get Work is a thorny romantic comedy set in New York City -- at a private school for girls, and in the world outside its exclusive walls. It's a story of money, access, and mischief, of who gets in through doorways and how. Ruth Duffy (Rachel Keller) is a woman working to put her tumultuous days behind her and establish a career on the lower rungs of the Upper East Side. Jonny Collins (Finn Wittrock) is the man she least wants to see, whose efforts to infiltrate her life seem unimpeded by locks or windows. Nan Noble (Emily Mortimer) is a member of the entitled class whose pronouncements reveal the fears and cluelessness of life on the inside. This is a love story that evolves into a heist. Write When You Get Work is written and directed by American filmmaker Stacy Cochran, director of the films My New Gun, Boys, and Drop Back Ten previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Abramorama will release Write When You Get Work in select theaters starting on November 23rd this fall. Interested?